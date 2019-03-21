Charleston to hold vigil for New Zealand mosque shooting victims

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The city of Charleston has scheduled a vigil in observance of those killed and injured during the attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the mosque of the Islamic Council of Charleston located at 1117 King Street.
Several Imams as well as Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Police Chief Luther Reynolds and Mother Emanuel AME Pastor Eric Manning are scheduled to be in attendance.
In accordance with the Islamic tradition inside mosques, vigil attendees will be asked to remove their shoes upon entry of the worship room of the mosque, before the vigil begins
The New Zealand gunman livestreamed in graphic detail 17 minutes of his rampage at Al Noor Mosque, where, armed with at least two assault rifles and a shotgun, he sprayed worshippers with bullets over and over, killing at least 41 people. Several more people were killed in an attack on a second mosque in the city a short time later.
Before last Friday’s attack, New Zealand’s deadliest shooting in modern history took place in 1990 in the small town of Aramoana, where a gunman killed 13 people following a dispute with a neighbor.
The gunman said he was not a member of any organization, acted alone and chose New Zealand to show that even the most remote parts of the world are not free of “mass immigration.”
Christchurch, sometimes called the Garden City, has been rebuilding since an earthquake in 2011 killed 185 people and destroyed many downtown buildings
