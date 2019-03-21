The Citadel falls at Winthrop, 8-1

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Citadel freshman Ches Goodman collected his first hit and RBI in the Bulldogs 8-1 loss at Winthrop Wednesday evening.
Game Information
Score: Winthrop 8, The Citadel 1
Records: Winthrop (11-9), The Citadel (7-14)
Location: Rock Hill, South Carolina (Winthrop Ballpark)
Key Plays
- The Eagles got two, two-out hits in the sixth inning that scored three runs to make it a four-run game.
How it Happened
- The Eagles got on the board in the third inning as a walk, single and sacrifice bunt put two runners in scoring position. A base hit plated one run and an error on the play allowed a second run to score.
- The ‘Dogs got a run back in the fourth after Tyler Corbitt singled and came in to score on Ches Goodman’s two-out double to the base of the wall in right center.
- Winthrop extended its lead in the sixth as they pushed across three runs, all with two outs. Matt Levenson drove in a run with a base hit, and Tyler Baker followed with a two-run single to left center.
- The Eagles put the game away in the eighth as a run-scoring single from Tyler Baker and two-run single from Hunter Lipscomb extended the lead to seven.
Inside the Box Score
- Cameron Reeves (0-2) had a strong outing in his return home. The freshman allowed three runs, two earned, on just four hits and three strikeouts over five-plus innings.
- Lathan Todd was effective out of the bullpen as he gave up one hit and struck out one in his 1.1 innings of work.
- Hunter Barbee made his season debut and got out of a bases-loaded jam with a 5-3 double play.
- Bryan Petta (1-0) picked up the win after giving up one run on two hits and two strikeouts over four innings.
- Jeffery Brown led the offense with a pair of singles and his team-best 14th stolen base.
- Ches Good collected his first career hit, a RBI double to right center in the fourth.
- Tyler Corbitt singled in the fourth and has now collected at least one hit in 19 of the 21 games this season.
On Deck
The ‘Dogs return to Riley Park this weekend as they welcome VMI for the opening of Southern Conference play. The series opener is set for 6:30 p.m. This weekend is Military Appreciation weekend, sponsored by APECS.