Clemson Outduels Cougars 4-1 To Sweep Midweek Series

Bryce Teodosio lined a two-out single in the second inning to score the game's first run, then Kyle Wilkie hit an RBI groundout in the top of the third inning before the Cougars manufactured a run in the bottom of the third inning. Bo Majkowski ripped a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to double Clemson's lead and Logan Davidson lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the ninth inning.