Jury deliberates fate of man accused of sexually assaulting, robbing elderly woman

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - A Berkeley County jury began deliberating late Thursday afternoon in the case of a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing an 81 year old Goose Creek woman at her home in 2017.
Prosecutors say Aaron Capers forced his way into the woman’s house and forced her to commit a sex act. Capers is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.
In closing arguments, prosecutor Ann Williams said DNA taken from the victim was a positive match to Capers and that letters the jury heard about in testimony from two of Capers’ former cellmates are Capers’ confession to the sex assault and robbery of the elderly woman.
Attorney Sharon Capers, who is defending her son in court, said doesn’t doubt something happened to the 81-year old woman but that Aaron Capers didn’t do it and that he was framed. She said prosecutors failed to test a lot of evidence.
This week, Capers’ former cellmates testified for the defense. Both men were in a cell with Capers after he was arrested for the attack on the elderly woman. Bradley Berry testified he saw Capers pass notes to another inmate who acted as an informant for the prosecution. But Berry said while he saw the notes being passed, he could not say what was on them.
Prosecutors say in one of them, Capers offered money to anyone who could have the 81-year old killed. The informant decided to give the notes to his attorney.
Capers chose not to testify in his own defense.
