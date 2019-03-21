Coroners identifies woman’s body found near Adams Run

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman whose body a man found while looking for his dog near Adams Run.
Elizabeth D. Germany,41, from the Colleton County area body was found near Adams Run and died as an result to a gunshot wound.
It happened shortly before noon on Mar. 6, when Charleston County deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female on the side of a dirt road in the 7000 block of Parkers Ferry Road.
A report states a man found the woman while he was searching for his dog.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.