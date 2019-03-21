Coroners identifies woman’s body found near Adams Run

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responded to a body found in Adams Run on Mar 6. (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 21, 2019 at 1:27 PM EST - Updated March 21 at 1:27 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman whose body a man found while looking for his dog near Adams Run.

Elizabeth D. Germany,41, from the Colleton County area body was found near Adams Run and died as an result to a gunshot wound.

It happened shortly before noon on Mar. 6, when Charleston County deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female on the side of a dirt road in the 7000 block of Parkers Ferry Road.

A report states a man found the woman while he was searching for his dog.

