CSU’s Tyler Weekley continues comeback from elbow injury

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It’s a day Tyler Weekley will never forget.
“I could feel my elbow pop. I could tell you who was batting, how many outs there were. I could tell you where the ball went and everything about it.”
Just days before the start of the 2016 baseball season, the James Island alum suffered his 2nd major elbow injury.
“It was a bummer, but I knew a lot of guys had gone through the procedure. I knew the chance of returning was really high.” Weekley said this week.
Two screws and a major surgery later, Weekley’s baseball future was unclear.
“There were times where I doubted myself and doubted whether I could do the things I was used to doing - like going out there and competing at a high level.”
His determination outweighed his fear, and one year later, Weekley returned to the mound.
“I was so jacked up to get back out there, that it went terrible. It honestly couldn’t have gone any worse than it did.”
Things did improve from there. Now, in his 6th and final season, Weekley is the Bucs Friday night starter. An accomplishment largely in part to his support system.
“Their drive and their passion to see me get through everything really helped me. I was going to play it all the way through and try to honor the time and money that they invested in me.”
With only a handful of games left in his college career, Weekley is satisfied with how far he’s come and says he’s eager to begin the next chapter.
"I'm at peace with where I'm at. I'm going to continue pursuing my masters, join the adult world and get a dog.
