Police searching for suspect after man shot in the leg in North Charleston

Police searching for suspect after man shot in the leg in North Charleston
Police officers are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg in North Charleston Wednesday night. (Source: AP)
March 20, 2019 at 9:46 PM EST - Updated March 20 at 10:25 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg in North Charleston Wednesday night.

It happened in the area of Orvin Street near Midland Park Road.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

North Charleston police officials say the victim told officers he is acquainted with the suspect, and officers are currently searching for the suspect.

K-9 units were seen in the area.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.