Police searching for suspect after man shot in the leg in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg in North Charleston Wednesday night.
It happened in the area of Orvin Street near Midland Park Road.
Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
North Charleston police officials say the victim told officers he is acquainted with the suspect, and officers are currently searching for the suspect.
K-9 units were seen in the area.
