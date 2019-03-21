Family of teen killed in boating accident files wrongful death lawsuit

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The family of a teenager who was killed in a Beaufort County boating accident has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Mallory Beach, 19, was eventually found in early March by a boater in a marsh area near the Broad River Boat landing after a multi-day, multi-agency search for her. Officials say six people were on a boat in the early morning hours of Feb. 24 when it crashed into a bridge that links Parris Island to the Mainland. Five other people were hurt, but are expected to be ok.
The lawsuit names a Parker’s gas station in Ridgeland and Luther’s Rare and Well Done, a restaurant off of Bay Street in Beaufort as well as two people named James and Kristy Wood.
The suit claims Parker’s sold alcohol to minors under the age of 21. The Woods’ also knowingly served alcohol to the minors then let them leave their house to drive the boat, the lawsuit states.
After leaving the Woods’ home, the suit states that one minor drove a boat to Luther’s where that person was served alcohol again. That person was the one driving the boat when it crashed, according to the lawsuit.
Officials are now looking into who was driving the boat and what may have played a factor into the crash.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Beaufort County. They are seeking actual and punitive damages.
