Lowcountry group helping neck area residents deal with gentrification

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston is growing every day. New businesses, hotels and developments are popping up across the city. However, “Charleston Promise” is a group focusing on helping natives who have been impacted by the rapid changes.
A discussion panel called “The Miseducation of Gentrification” will provide resources and information to residents in the neck area.
The neck is a part of town where Charleston and North Charleston connect near Meeting Street Road. It’s also an area that has seen lots of change recently.
The discussion Thursday night will focus on the topic of gentrification. The goal is to help residents understand gentrification along with its challenges and opportunities and provide information and access to resources to address the challenges and opportunities. This is the first event in a multi-part series.
Instead of focusing on the words negative connotation, Charleston Promise will have experts who can offer advice and resources.
Representatives from the City of Charleston’s Housing Authority, tax office and lawyers will be there to explain tax assistance programs, housing programs that are in the works, probate, heirs property and what to do if someone wants to buy your property.
Charleston Promise says while things are changing, there are some benefits.
The event will be held at the Burke High School Auditorium from 6 p.m.-8 p.m
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.