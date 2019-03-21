Lowcountry teachers share concern at education hearing

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry teachers got the chance to share their thoughts on what needs to be changed in the South Carolina education system.
Teachers have been vocal for months, even years, saying that they believe the school systems in the state are flawed and need even some of the most basic changes.
The Georgetown High School meeting is the last hearing out of four in the Palmetto state.
The last recent hearing was in Gaffney on Tuesday which brought dozens of testimonies.
Some of the teachers in Georgetown also attended the Gaffney hearing and thought it was nice to be heard. But say they won’t felt listened to until something is done.
The teachers attending the Georgetown meeting say they plan to talk about the broad topics of needing a raise and smaller class sizes, but also plan to reiterate that they need things like a small thirty minute lunch break to go to the bathroom or eat quickly without worrying their students will get into something they shouldn’t.
The teachers say every step taken is one in the right direction, but say there’s a whole lot more steps to go.
