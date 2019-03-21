New Charleston Airport parking garage will add more than 2,000 spaces

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A new parking garage is being built at the Charleston International Airport, and it’s set to increase how many spaces are available by 50 percent.
The five-level garage will add 2,400 parking spaces, which will take the grand total of spots from 4,183 to 6,583.
The project is expected to cost $88 million and is being built right behind the existing garage. During construction, all parking that was once in the lot where the new garage is going will be moved to the remote lots.
It will cost $10 a day to park there, and a free shuttle to the terminal will be offered. The groundbreaking for the new garage is set for Thursday at 1 p.m., and Caroline Axman, a spokesperson for the airport, said the garage should be open in the fall of 2020.
“Continued passenger growth at Charleston International Airport has increased the demand for parking,” Axman said. “In order to meet this demand while maintaining a high level of service to the traveling public, the new parking deck was a necessity.”
Axman also added that there will not be any impact to the front terminal during construction.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.