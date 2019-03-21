Police: Man held Charleston city employee, burglary suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - City of Charleston police say a man held a burglary suspect and city of Charleston stormwater employee at gunpoint until officers arrived at his house on March 12, according to an incident report.
John Wayne Whitaker, 49, was charged with second degree burglary and is no longer employed by the city, according to city spokesman Jack O’Toole.
Officers arrived around 11:10 a.m. that day to Matthew Fillmore’s house on Northbridge Drive. Fillmore stated in the report that he caught Whitaker trying to enter his detached garage and made a frantic 911 call to police.
Fillmore says that he parked his car around the corner from his house and hid in his garage to wait for whoever was taking tools from the garage.
Police also responded to Fillmore’s house on each of the two days prior to the incident.
On March 10, Fillmore reported $900 in tools stolen from his garage. He showed the responding officer a hole in the back of his garage where he stated the suspects kicked it out and were passing his tools through. The officer stated he saw a small handsaw and box cutter on the floor near where the hole in the garage was located.
On March 11, officers responded to the house again when Fillmore told officers he installed a camera in the garage which provided a live video feed. He then stated that the camera had been turned off so he came home from work to check it out and noticed a gate to his backyard and the door to his garage was open, both of which were closed and unlocked when he went to work. He also stated that he noticed two more tools were taken that he forgot to mention when officers responded the day before.
Fillmore also wrote a citizen’s complaint letter to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg claiming the police department failed to act after he reported the initial burglary.
“Multiple witnesses, at least one media recording, the disconnection of a surveillance camera, and other evidence places your crew workers at the scene of the crime during the theft,” Fillmore wrote. “Police came out again and filed another report. On each occasion, police came, did a report, and left and then left my property vulnerable again.”
