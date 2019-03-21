Police: Man held Charleston city employee, burglary suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived

On March 11, officers responded to the house again when Fillmore told officers he installed a camera in the garage which provided a live video feed. He then stated that the camera had been turned off so he came home from work to check it out and noticed a gate to his backyard and the door to his garage was open, both of which were closed and unlocked when he went to work. He also stated that he noticed two more tools were taken that he forgot to mention when officers responded the day before.