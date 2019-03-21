Report: Dogs starved to death in kennels after owner ‘forgot’ about them

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man was arrested Thursday after deputies say two dogs were found dead in kennels on his property.
The investigation began two days earlier when a utilities worker went to a home on Springdale Park Road to turn off the power. That worker spotted one of the deceased dogs in a kennel and notified Animal Services, who in turn went to the property and contacted the owner, 26-year-old Donald Anthony Armand.
When Armand said he couldn’t get to the home until the next day, Animal Services called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant was obtained and detectives searching the property found a second deceased dog in another kennel on the other side of the property.
Investigators say neither dog had food or water in the kennels. A veterinarian examination confirmed both dogs died of starvation.
According to the report, Armand told detectives he “was going through a bad separation and was staying and working in Charlotte and forgot about the dogs.”
On Thursday, Armand was taken before a magistrate and charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty. He was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center where he was given a $5,500 bond.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.