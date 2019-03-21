Sunshine returns to the Lowcountry today!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An area of low pressure will pull off to the north today allowing for drier air to move in. This means more sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Early morning clouds and drizzle will give way to sunshine and beautiful conditions today. Highs will top out near 70 degrees. Clouds will move in briefly late today and one or two spotty showers can’t be ruled out this evening north of I-26. Most of you will stay dry! Sunshine will dominate our weather Friday through the weekend with highs near 70 degrees on Friday and Saturday with mid to upper 70s near Sunday.