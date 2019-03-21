You Paid For It: Tri-County housed, adopted out more than 20,000 animals

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Last year, animal shelters in the Tri-County housed and adopted out more than 20,000 animals.
Getting those animals off the streets and vaccinated is important for public health.
In February, Charleston County paid a $150,796 contract to renew its agreement with the non-profit Charleston Animal Society to continue those services.
That’s only a portion of the shelter’s $7 million total revenue each year.
Dorchester County pays $15,300 monthly for its contract with the non-profit Dorchester Paws, the only animal shelter in Dorchester County.
That’s about $183,600 per year.
Dorchester County also approved a $1 million in this year’s budget to help construct a new animal shelter. They’ll buy the land separately.
Berkeley County’s Doc Williams Animal Shelter recently closed, leaving the county-run Berkeley Animal Center as the county’s only shelter. They have an annual budget of $295,000 not including personnel and maintenance.
A third of that they expect will be covered by fees and donations.
A Berkeley County report predicts a future annual budget needed of more like $800,000.
