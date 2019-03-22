Beautiful weekend ahead!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - We’ll enjoy a great stretch of weather through the upcoming weekend with plentiful sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Sunshine will send temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with hardly a cloud in the sky. The mornings will be on the chilly side this weekend in the 40s with afternoon highs around 70 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday. A storm system will approach the area bringing the chance of rain late Monday and into Tuesday. A cold front will drop the temperatures from the upper 70s on Monday into he upper 50s on Tuesday.