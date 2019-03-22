Buccaneers hold off late Florida Atlantic charge in CIT First Round win

"We are so thankful to be a part of the postseason and to be a part of this tournament. It was a very exciting win for us. Thanks to our administration for allowing us to play this game at home. That's a big commitment to men's basketball. We are very thankful for this. I thought we played very well defensively. We weren't great offensively. We were good enough offensively but we were terrific defensively. Our guys have bought in defensively. When we play defense like we did tonight, we have a chance to win every game." – Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh