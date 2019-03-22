Charleston Co. passes plastic bag ban

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County formally passed a plastic bag ban on Thursday night by a vote of 5-2.

The ban only impacts unincorporated parts of the county and won’t supercede any bans that have already passed in areas such as Mount Pleasant, James Island, Folly Beach and Sullivan’s Island.

The unincorporated part of the county includes roughly 31,000 people, or roughly eight percent of the county’s total population.

The move comes after Lowcountry mayors went to Columbia on Wednesday to testify in front of a senate subcommittee.

Senate bill 394 would effectively ban any plastic bans that would pass at a municipal level.

