Charleston leaders preach unity at vigil for New Zealand mosque shooting victims

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - In the wake of recent tragedy, religious and city leaders in Charleston and around the state are asking for unity.
There have been three significant tragedies in places of worship.
Just a few weeks ago, 50 people lost their lives in a mass shooting that happened at two mosques in New Zealand.
On Thursday, religious leaders and city officials held a vigil in remembrance of the New Zealand mosque shooting victims.
It was held at the mosque of the Islamic Council of Charleston.
City leaders such as Mayor John Tecklenburg and Charleston Police Department Chief Luther Reynolds spoke at the vigil.
Members from the Islamic council and other mosques were in attendance.
The Charleston community understands this type of violence.
Back in 2015, a gunman opened fire inside Mother Emanuel AME downtown killing nine people. Which is why leaders are calling for action and to stand as a city against hate.
“We encourage our community to take the actions to show the love of God to your brothers and sisters," Tecklenburg said.
Mother Emanuel AME’s pastor, Eric Manning, as well as Jewish leaders also gave their support.
“No more will we sit silently. We will work together as a community. We will embrace our differences. Today, I am a Muslim with you," Manning said.
