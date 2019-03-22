Church group who solicited in Lowcountry failed to file annual reports, officials say

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Secretary of State office announced a church group who solicited funds in the Lowcountry failed to register and file annual reports.
Miracle House of Hope ministries has obtained fines totaling up to $10,000 for soliciting contributions while not registered and failure to file annual reports in South Carolina.
The ministry is located in Charlotte, N.C. but the S.C. Secretary of State’s office has received complaints that the organization has solicited in Dorchester, Greenville and Richland counties.
Representatives with the ministry solicit cash on street corners and intersections from motorists. The state’s secretary office argues motorists are likely unaware that the organization is operating illegally in the state.
“It is rare that our office has to take the step of filing an injunction,” said Secretary Hammond. “But in this case we were left with few options. Miracle House of Hope Ministries blatantly and continuously disregarded the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act over several years. Hopefully this court order will put them on notice that South Carolina is off limits until they can comply with the law.”
In December 2018, the state’s secretary office filed a petition for injunctive relief with the South Carolina Administrative Law Court alleging that Miracle House of Hope Ministries failed to file its annual financial reports for fiscal years 2012 and 2013, and had solicited contributions while its registration was suspended.
On Tuesday, the Administrative Law Court issued the injunction after the ministry failed to appear at the hearing. If the organization violates the injunction, it shall be subject to contempt of court.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.