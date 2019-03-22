Deputies watching area where gunfire reported near elementary school

WADMALAW ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they are monitoring an area near a school where a bus driver reported hearing gunshots Friday morning.
Deputies responded to Frierson Elementary School off Maybank Highway at approximately 9:44 a.m. after the driver reported hearing shots.
After checking the school and patrolling the surrounding area, deputies found no sign of anyone with firearms and heard no shots, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
No victims or injuries have been reported, but deputies are monitoring the area throughout the day, he said.
