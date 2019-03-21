Forest Acres bank robbery suspect back in SC

By Jazmine Greene | March 21, 2019 at 5:12 PM EST - Updated March 22 at 10:35 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The man accused of robbing a bank in Forest Acres has been brought to South Carolina from Florida.

Forest Acres police report that Samuel Neathery was delivered to Alvin S. Glen detention center this afternoon by U.S. Marshals.

Samuel Neathery was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail. (Source: Osceola County Jail)
Neathery is facing charges for armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

These charges stem from a robbery of the SC Federal Credit Union that occurred on February 5th.

He is expected to appear before a judge tomorrow afternoon.

