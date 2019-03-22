Hanahan police searching for missing 14-year-old

HANAHAN, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry police officers are searching for a runaway teenager.
The Hanahan Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Analyse M. Trotman. Authorities say she was was last seen on Thursday around 8 p.m.
She was last seen wearing a red, long sleeve workout-style shirt, red workout-style pants with a black stripe on the side.
Trotman is 5’7” and 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information you are asked to call police at (843) 747-5711.
