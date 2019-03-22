Heavy smoke reported from 1,200-acre controlled burn

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Fire officials say smoke reported in the Tri-County area is coming from a prescribed fire.
North Charleston Fire Marshal Stephanie Julazadeh said her agency is not responding to any fire in the area where smoke was reported, but said the smoke is likely because of the U.S Forest Service’s controlled burn.
The U.S. Forest Service is conducting the burn in the area of Highway 45 and Halfway Creek Road, according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District. The burn will cover nearly 1,200 acres and people who live in the area are expected to see and smell smoke.
Officials conducted a similar burn Thursday near the Wambaw Creek Wilderness in Berkeley County. That burn closed a portion of Wardfield Road.
Viewers reported smoke Friday morning from the Don Holt Bridge and across Berkeley County.
