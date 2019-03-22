Kannapolis-based pork skin products recalled in Carolinas

Two Brothers Pork Skins is recalling “undetermined amount of pork skin products because the products were produced without meeting the federal requirements to develop and implement a hazard analysis and system of preventive controls to improve the safety of the products, known as Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points; the omission of safe handling instructions on the package; and due to misbranding,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.