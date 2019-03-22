King Street Ext. to close next week for Port Access Road work

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - More lane closures are anticipated as work progresses on the Port Access Road project. Two new walls are being built as part of the new on and off ramps for I-26.
Next week King Street Extension will be closed to through traffic between Discher Avenue and Hackemann Avenue between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Austin Avenue will remain open during these closures of King Street Extension, with access from King Street Extension heading in to town south of Hackemann Avenue. Detour signage is in place to direct traffic through these temporary closures.
The Port Access Road project will connect I-26 to the South Carolina Ports Authority’s Hugh K. Leatherman St. Terminal in North Charleston.
Over 1,000 feet of wall will be installed and over 14,000 cubic yards of material will be put behind the walls. Concrete girders are also going over King Street which vary between 50 and 148 feet long.
The project is expected to be finished by the time the new port terminal opens in mid-2020. It is expected to cost about $220 million.
