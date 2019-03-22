Man convicted in connection with wife’s disappearance awaits prison assignment

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The West Ashley man who was convicted on an obstruction charge earlier in March in connection with his wife’s disappearance is now awaiting his prison assignment.
Bob McCaffrey, 47, is currently at Kirkland Correctional Facility just north of Columbia where the state’s reception and evaluation center for prisoners is located. He may stay at Kirkland or be moved to another prison elsewhere in the state.
A new mugshot of McCaffrey was taken on March 11 and he was assigned a bunk at Kirkland on the same day and given an inmate number.
McCaffrey was convicted and sentenced to 10 years on March 8. His wife, Gayle, went missing from their West Ashley home in March 2012. A jury spent between 15 and 20 minutes deliberating McCaffrey’s fate. The charge was filed against him because investigators said he lied to them about his wife’s disappearance and refused to assist them in the search for her.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.