Nearly 3,000 piglets loose after crash in IL

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are corralling piglets on Interstate 70 this morning.
If you have to travel toward between Casey and Greeup, Ill., in Cumberland County, you’re asked to use caution.
Troopers said due to a traffic crash nearly 3,000 piglets are loose near the 127 mile post.
This is two miles West of Casey, which is East of Effingham towards Terre Haute, Indiana.
ISP says it took a lot of teamwork to corral the animals.
Crews from several area fire departments, Illinois Department of Transportation and a feed and livestock company helped troopers catch the piglets.
In their Facebook post, Illinois State Police stated one of their troopers was “hamming it up with a customer”.
