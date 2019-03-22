New kayak launch opening Friday in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - On Friday the Town of Summerville will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new kayak launch at Jessen Boat landing.
The public boat landing off Ladson Road has been the central point for creating more access to the Ashley River.
In 2018, Summerville bought 35 acres of land near Ladson Road to be used for parks and recreation.
For years the land was going to be developed for residential use however some officials believed that the history and beauty of this area should be open to the public.
The official ribbon cutting ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.