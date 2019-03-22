Police investigate bank robbery on Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are searching for the man suspected of robbing a bank on Pawleys Island.
The incident occurred at a Bank of America shortly before 6:00 p.m., according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the male suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a note. The suspect did not present a weapon.
The man then left on foot with an undetermined amount of money, deputies say.
The photo below was captured on the bank’s security camera.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
