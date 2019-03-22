Police searching for suspect who stabbed woman at N. Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a woman Friday morning at a hotel in North Charleston.
Officers arrived at the Inn Town Suites in the 7300 block of Mazyck Road just before 8 a.m. for a report of a woman bleeding. Officers found the woman who said she arrived Thursday from Massachusetts with a female suspect and they were staying at the hotel, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
The victim told officers she was woken up Friday morning by the suspect assaulting her, Pryor said. She was then taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment.
The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arrival and the investigation is ongoing, Pryor said.
