Police: Summerville officer on unpaid leave after breaking into home

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Summerville police say that one of their own officers has been placed on unpaid leave after trying to break into a home on Friday morning.
Officers responded to a call for service at a house in the 300 block of Crossandra Avenue concerning Lt. Nickolas Morella trying to get into the house, according to Summerville police spokesman Thomas Peterson.
A woman inside the house armed herself with a gun, hid in a closet with her child and waited for police to arrive, Peterson said.
Morella got into the house and continued to knock on interior doors calling out for the victim. When officers arrived on scene and confirmed it was one of their own officers involved, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation.
Morella was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay pending an internal investigation, Peterson said.
