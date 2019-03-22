Roper closing one of its N. Charleston locations, opening new facility nearby

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Health Care is set to close its Northwoods Mall location in the next couple weeks and open a newer facility about a mile away.
The mall location is home to the Roper Hospital Diagnostics and Emergency Room. It’s set to close on April 7 with the newer facility opening on Rivers Avenue on April 10. The new 12,000-square-foot facility is 4,000 more square feet than the last.
In it, there will be 10 exam rooms, but Roper also built four additional ones to have for expansion down the line. According to Dr. Daniel Lewis, the medical director at Roper Northwoods Emergency Department, each of those rooms is bigger than the ones they have now.
“I think all in all we are going to decrease the time, the visits, and the length of stay the patients are going to have in the emergency department,” Lewis said. “That should make for a more comfortable environment in general."
Nurses will also be getting a little more space with the construction of a larger nursing station. It’s made of all windows, so now the staff will have the capability to see into all the exam rooms without leaving their station. A lot of equipment has also been upgraded from getting a brand new CAT scan machine to purchasing digital x-rays.
Elisa Cooper is Roper’s director of facility management, and she said they’ve been looking to move for a few years.
“Back in 2015 and again in 2016, the current location flooded. We were shut down for 66 days both times,” Cooper said. “After the first flood, we made the decision that we didn’t want to risk it again, so we went looking for property in the community.”
That’s when they acquired 7832 Rivers Avenue, which in the past was home to a Wild Buffalo Steakhouse and a seasonal Halloween store.
Officials at Roper are expecting to open this new location on the afternoon of April 10.
