Semi carrying Little Debbie snacks overturns on I-16

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A semi carrying Little Debbie Snack Cakes overturned on Interstate 16, and it shut down traffic for several hours.
Georgia State Troopers say the wreck happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday. They say the truck was heading east near mile marker 123 and passed a construction zone. A construction truck pulled out in front of it and caused it to swerve and overturn.
We're told the driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be fine.
As of 3 a.m. Thursday, all lanes of I-16 had reopened.
