Sheriff: One wounded in Colleton Co. officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is responding to anofficer-involved shooting in the Walterboro area that sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon.
The shooting involves a female Colleton County deputy, according to SLED spokeswoman Bobbi Schlatterer.
The deputy was not injured, but a suspect was wounded, according to Colleton County Sheriff R. A. Strickland. The person, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to the Colleton County Medical Center for treatment.
There was no immediate word on the suspect’s condition.
Strickland said his officer was responding to a reported burglary in progress at the time of the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
