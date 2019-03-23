Authorities: Highway 17 SB shutdown in McClellanville due to bank robbery in Pawleys Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say a shutdown on Highway 17 southbound in McClellanville is in connection to an earlier bank robbery in Pawleys Island.
Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say southbound lanes at Doe Hall Plantation Road are closed. Northbound lanes are being used to divert traffic.
Deputies say the male suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a note. The suspect did not present a weapon.
The man then left on foot with an undetermined amount of money, deputies say.
