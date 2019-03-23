Authorities: Highway 17 SB shutdown in McClellanville due to bank robbery in Pawleys Island

Authorities: Highway 17 SB shutdown in McClellanville due to bank robbery in Pawleys Island
Authorities say a shutdown on Highway 17 southbound in McClellanville is in connection to an earlier bank robbery in Pawleys Island.
March 22, 2019 at 7:10 PM EST - Updated March 22 at 8:11 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say a shutdown on Highway 17 southbound in McClellanville is in connection to an earlier bank robbery in Pawleys Island.

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say southbound lanes at Doe Hall Plantation Road are closed. Northbound lanes are being used to divert traffic.

The bank robbery at Pawleys Island happened at a Bank of America shortly before 6 p.m., according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the male suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a note. The suspect did not present a weapon.

The man then left on foot with an undetermined amount of money, deputies say.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.