CBS news anchor’s Charleston Spring Break visit interrupted by emergency surgery

O'Donnell earned a Gracie Award and was named best national news on-air talent for the year 2018 and 2016. Her reporting for CBS This Morning on sexual assault at the Air Force Academy won an honorable mention in the Edgar A. Poe Award from the White House Correspondents' Association. She received the Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast of 2017 and was named "Broadcaster of the Year" by the New York State Broadcasters Association in 2014.