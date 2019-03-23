1 dead after early morning collision in Lincolnville

LINCOLNVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal two-car head-on collision Saturday morning.
The accident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on Lincolnville road near Owens Road, according to Charleston County spokesperson Roger Antonio.
The male driver of one of the cars died at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The other driver sustained non-life threatening injuries during the accident, Antonio said.
The identity of the victim has not been released by the coroner’s office. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.
