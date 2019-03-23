Deputies: Bank robbery suspect shot by deputy in Charleston County following car chase

Deputies: Bank robbery suspect shot by deputy in Charleston County following car chase
Investigators say a bank robbery suspect was shot in Charleston County following a car chase Friday night.
March 22, 2019 at 7:10 PM EST - Updated March 22 at 8:43 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators say a bank robbery suspect was shot by a deputy in Charleston County following a car chase Friday night.

A report states that a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot the suspect on U.S. Highway 17 south of McClellanville at 7:33 p.m.

According to GCSO officials, the suspect, who robbed a bank in Georgetown County, led deputies on a car chase into Charleston County where the shooting occurred during a traffic stop.

The suspect was transported to MUSC.

The State Law Enforcement Division will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say southbound lanes at Doe Hall Plantation Road are closed, and northbound lanes are being used to divert traffic.

BREAKING UPDATE - The bank robbery suspect has been shot and transported to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office. BREAKING NEWS LIVE - Authorities say they have shut down Highway 17 SB in McClellanville in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Georgetown. Police tape can be seen in the area. FULL STORY >>> http://www.live5news.com/2019/03/23/authorities-highway-sb-shutdown-mcclellanville-due-bank-robbery-pawleys-island/

Posted by Live 5 News on Friday, March 22, 2019

The bank robbery at Pawleys Island happened at a Bank of America shortly before 6 p.m., according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the male suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a note. The suspect did not present a weapon.

The man then left on foot with an undetermined amount of money, deputies say.

The photo below was captured on the bank’s security camera.

The incident occurred at a Bank of America shortly before 6:00 p.m., according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: GCSO)
The incident occurred at a Bank of America shortly before 6:00 p.m., according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: GCSO) ((Source: GCSO))

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.