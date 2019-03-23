Family of fatal hit-and-run victim files suit against apartment complex

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The family of a 24-year-old woman who was killed in an unsolved hit-and-run has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of the apartment building where she lived.
Whitney Jordan died in July of 2016 following a hit-and-run in downtown Charleston. Investigators say she was hit in front of her home on Blake Street.
A lawsuit against Darlington Company, the owners of the apartment building, states Jordan was injured due to the “dangerous and unsafe condition” of the premises.
“The injuries Whitney sustained on the premises ultimately resulted in her death hours later,” the suit states.
Attorneys for Darlington Company have filed a motion to dismiss the suit since they say the suit does not specifically state how the owners of the building are at fault.
“Specifically, it is devoid of any allegation as to how Whitney Jordan was injured on the premises, where on the premises she was injured, what condition was dangerous and unsafe to Ms. Jordan at the time her injuries...,” attorneys said.
According to police, a friend drove Jordan back to her home from a bar. The friend said she saw Jordan cross the street and walk towards her building before driving away. The friend told investigators Jordan asked her to text when the friend arrived at her home, which she did at 2:08 a.m., an incident report states. The friend told police she did not receive a reply.
Jordan’s roommate said Jordan made multiple calls to him between 5:41 a.m. and 5:49 a.m.
When he answered, she was in the driveway outside and needed his help getting inside the apartment, the report states. He found her outside lying next to a sailboat in the driveway, noting her backpack was off, she had no shoes on and was bleeding from the ear.
He told police when he asked her what had happened, she told him she had fallen. He said he then picked her up, took her inside the apartment, into her room and placed her on her bed.
He told police he tried to keep her awake and asked her multiple questions to make sure she was not suffering from a serious head injury. After a few hours of keeping her awake to make certain she was okay, he said he tried to help her to the bathroom so she could clean herself up, and she looked as if she were about to pass out, so he called a friend of his to help, the report states.
When the friend arrived from a short distance away, Jordan was unresponsive and they called 911 for help, the report states. EMS transported her to the hospital where she died.
