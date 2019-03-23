Gamecocks Take Out Belmont in NCAA Tournament First Round

The second half opened up with a highlight reel play as Harris found Henderson behind the defense, and threw a perfect pass for an alley-oop that got the fans off their feet. Carolina's offense hit its stride in the quarter, using another 8-0 run keyed by an and-one from Jennings and a triple from Harris to extend the lead to 43-28 with 4:35 to go in the third. The Gamecocks finished the quarter by hitting their final seven shots, including back-to-back buckets from Cliney to end the 31-point quarter on top 60-36.