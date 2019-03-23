Highlanders steal extra-inning Friday night affair from CSU

CHARLESTON, S.C. – What started as a pitcher’s duel turned into teams trading blow-for-blow before Radford stole a 6-5 Friday night win from the Charleston Southern baseball team in 11 innings at CSU Ballpark.
CSU (8-16, 0-4 Big South) starter Jaret Bennett and Radford (8-13, 2-2 Big South) each tossed five scoreless innings before both offenses collected their first hits of the night and scored six combined runs – three for both in each half of the sixth.
Radford scored their first two runs on a one-out Spencer Horwitz two-run homer then added another on J.D. Mundy’s solo longball. CSU responded though with three runs on two Radford errors and their first two knocks. CSU scored on a fielder’s choice and throwing error for a 3-1 deficit before Blakeney cracked the hit column and drove-in two for a 3-3 tie after six frames.
The Highlanders hit a third home run off Bennett, the final one off the bat of Matt Roth for a 5-3 lead through the top of the seventh. CSU had another answer as sophomore shortstop Josh Asbill launched his first career home run to right field getting Bennett off the hook and tying the game once again.
Radford’s Cameron Fritz and CSU’s Tyler Weekley matched zeros down the stretch with Fritz tossing 4.0 scoreless frames and striking out eight Buccaneer batters for the win while Weekley took the hard-luck loss tossing 4.2 innings of relief allowing just the one earned run in the 11th inning.
How They Scored
- Neither team could muster a hit until the sixth when both offenses erupted for six combined runs and five hits
- Radford got on the board first behind Horwitz’ long fly to right then Mundy sent a solo shot to right center for a 3-0 Highlander lead through six.
- Charleston Southern responded with their own three-spot as Brooks Bryan reached on an error and Josh Asbill got plunked for the second time for two-on and none down. Another Radford error brought in the first run then Blakeney sent a ball back up the middle for two runs and 3-3 tie.
- Radford responded with two more in the seventh on their third home run –this time a two-run blast from Roth made it 5-3 at the seventh-inning stretch.
- Asbill had a response of his own as his third time reaching safely came via a two-run shot to right – his first collegiate home run and a 5-5 tie after seven.
- Weekley and Fritz traded zeros before the Highlanders pushed across the go-ahead single in the 11th on Roth’s two-out single.
News and Notes
- The Bucs fell for the first time in extra innings Friday moving to 2-1 on the season. The 11-inning affair was also the second for CSU over the past three contests taking a 7-6 win at Savannah State in 12 innings Tuesday.
- Jason Miller collected another three-hit day –his third of the 2019 season.
- Josh Asbill hit his first career home run in the seventh inning and he became the 10th different Buccaneer with a two-RBI performance on the season.
- Both Asbill and Brooks Bryan scored twice Friday night making up four the five Buccaneer tallies.
- The five no-hit innings from both sides marked the furthest into a game CSU or their opponent reached the hit column as the game started as a pitcher’s duel.
Up Next
CSU and Radford continue their weekend series with game two set for 4 p.m. Saturday from CSU Ballpark.