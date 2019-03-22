Lawsuit claims man accused of decapitating mother bit off inmate’s nose in 2015

STONE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - More disturbing accusations have emerged against a Mississippi man accused of decapitating his mother in 2018.
Terrell Johnson was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Sherry Johnson, who was found decapitated in the backyard of her Stone County home on June 6, 2018.
A lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on March 4, 2019 claims Johnson bit off a fellow inmate’s nose and lips while in custody on June 29, 2015.
Jaron Stubbs filed the complaint against the United States Federal Bureau of Prisons and Stone County Correctional Facility. Stubbs said he was being held in federal custody pending charges when he was attacked by Johnson.
After Stubbs was attacked, correctional officers and medical staff transported him to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg by ambulance, but doctors were not able to treat him because of the severity of his injuries, according to the lawsuit. Stubbs was then transported by ambulance to a hospital in Jackson before being transported again to a specialist in Jackson for emergency surgery.
The complaint said Stubbs was not given pain medication while being transported, despite him bleeding and being in pain. While he was being transported, his nose was placed on ice in a container.
Stubbs argues that jail officials failed to protect him from assault, violating his Eighth Amendment and 14th Amendment rights. According to the lawsuit, officials unlawfully mixed Johnson, who was a county inmate, in with federal pretrial detainees.
The lawsuit also alleges that Johnson was unstable, mentally ill and posed a threat to other inmates. Stubbs claimed Johnson should have been placed in an isolated cell, but because he was related to a Stone County Sheriff Department official, Johnson was moved around the jail and kept in general population.
The complaint claims the Federal Bureau of Prisons has failed to pay for required plastic surgery, leaving Johnson deformed and suffering from post-traumatic stress whenever he views his face in the mirror.
Stubbs also claims he told jail officials he would like to press criminal charges against Johnson, though he has not been notified of the status of prosecution against Johnson regarding the alleged assault.
The suit requests a jury trial and punitive damages of $1 million as well as $400,000 in general compensatory damages.
Johnson’s arraignment on the first-degree murder charge is scheduled for May 20.
WDAM has reached out to Stone County Correctional Facility officials for comment and will update the story when we hear back.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.