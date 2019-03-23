MUSC, Charleston Police to conduct active shooter drill Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Medical University of South Carolina officials say loud noises and a heavy police presence outside one of their West Ashley facilities should not be a cause for concern Saturday morning.
MUSC and Charleston Police are teaming up to conduct an active shooter drill at MUSC Specialty Care on Charlie Hall Boulevard.
The drill will take place between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, according to spokesman Tony Ciuffo.
The hospital said no one would provide any comments on the exercise.
Ciuffo said the drill is likely to be “very loud and active" and wanted to alert the community that it will only be a drill.
