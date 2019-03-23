Police: Juvenile accidentally shot another juvenile at Mt. Pleasant home

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Police say a juvenile accidentally shot another juvenile while handling a gun at a home in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood last week.
Mount Pleasant police say it happened on March 15 when officers responded to a home in Carolina Park
According to police, the juveniles found the handgun under a bed in the home.
“The juvenile was transported to an area hospital in stable condition,” MPPD officials said."No charges are expected in this case."
Police released the following additional information.
Please make sure you store your firearms in a safe manner:
• Keep guns unloaded and locked in a cabinet, safe, gun vault, or storage case.
• Lock the ammunition in a place separate from the gun.
• Hide the keys to the locked storage.
Please make sure your children know what to do if they see a firearm:
• Do not touch it!
• Leave the area!
• Tell an adult immediately!
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.