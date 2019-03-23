Rays Take Down KC For Third Straight Win

Legault tied the game up at 2-2 in the middle period with his first professional goal at 8:32, finishing a play that both of his linemates had a big part of. Grant Besse started the rush with speed through the neutral zone and made a backhand pass to lead Jordan Samuels-Thomas into the KC end. The big forward drove to the front of the net and although he was unable to finish, Legault was right behind him to clean up on the play, stretching out with one hand on his stick to poke the puck into the net.