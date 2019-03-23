South Carolina Drops Friday Contest at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The University of South Carolina baseball team allowed a season-high 17 hits and left 10 men on base in a 15-5 loss to Tennessee Friday night (March 22) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Tennessee never trailed after putting up three runs in the first on four hits. Jay Charleston singled and went to third on Andre Lipcius' single. Al Soularie then hit a fly ball to right, but TJ Hopkins and Andrew Eyster collided, which scored a run. An RBI groundout from Pete Derkay and Ricky Martinez's RBI double to left put three on the board for the Vols.
Carolina came back in the second with a leadoff home run from Jacob Olson, his SEC-leading ninth of the season. Tennessee then scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the second to go up 5-1.
Freshman Brady Allen opened the third with Carolina's 41st home run of the season, a solo shot to left. The Gamecocks then used some two-out magic as Noah Campbell doubled, moved to third on a fielding error and scored on a wild pitch.
Tennessee took an 8-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth, highlighted by a Soularie RBI double. George Callil drove in a run in the top of the sixth, but the Vols responded with four runs in the sixth, two in the seventh and a single run in the eighth. Ian Jenkins ended the scoring with a solo home run to straightaway center in the top of the ninth.
Wesley Sweatt was tagged with the loss, allowing 10 hits and six earned runs in 3.1 innings of work. Olson and Joel Brewer had two hits apiece to lead Carolina's offense.
GAMECHANGER
Trailing 5-3 in the top of the fourth, Carolina got the first two hitters on base after a Luke Berryhill double and Joel Brewer single, but the Vols got a pop out, strikeout and ground out to end the threat. Tennessee scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth in the 10-run win.
KEY STAT
Carolina left a season-high 10 runners on base and was 4-for-18 with runners on in Friday's game.
NOTABLE
• Carolina now leads the nation in home runs after its three round trippers. The Gamecocks now have 42 home runs this season.
• Carolina's nine-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in tonight's loss.
• Joel Brewer came into the game in the bottom of the first after an injury to Andrew Eyster. Brewer was 2-for-4 at the plate.
• Luke Berryhill now leads Carolina with 10 doubles.
UP NEXT
Carolina and Tennessee continue the three-game series on Saturday night (March 23) at 6 p.m. from Lindsey Nelson Stadium.