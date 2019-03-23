Tigers Down Eagles 8-1 Behind Sharpe’s Gem

Singles by Kyle Wilkie and Bryar Hawkins along with a run-scoring double by Bo Majkowski to start the second inning set up James Parker's two-out, two-run double. The Tigers stole a run in the fifth inning on a double steal by Sam Hall and Logan Davidson, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Clemson added four runs in the eighth inning on run-scoring singles by Bryce Teodosio and Jordan Greene along with two bases-loaded walks.