Two-Run Eighth Sparks Cougars to 3-1 Win Over Elon

Matt Oldham went 1-for-4 with an RBI to lead the way for Elon, as Cam Devanney finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Kyle Brnovich struck out eight and did not allow a hit until the seventh inning despite issuing five walks. He surrendered one run in the seventh, and was touched for two runs (one earned) in the eighth to take the loss. Jared Wetherbee pitched a scoreless eighth despite surrendering two hits.