Two-Run Eighth Sparks Cougars to 3-1 Win Over Elon

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) walked three times and stole three bases, and Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) and Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) combined for 11 strikeouts in nine one-run innings to lift the College of Charleston baseball team to a 3-1 come-from-behind win over Elon in both teams’ Colonial Athletic Association opener on Friday evening at Patriots Point.
With the win, College of Charleston (14-8, 1-0 CAA) snaps a two-game losing streak and opens CAA play with a victory for the second straight year. The Cougars were held hitless until the seventh inning, but scored once in the seventh and twice in the eighth to finish with three runs on three hits and five walks. Charleston held Elon (11-11, 0-1 CAA) to one run on six hits.
Hart tied his career-high with three walks and three stolen bases to pace the offense. With the effort, the senior second baseman moved into fourth all-time at CofC in walks (112) and a tie for eighth in stolen bases (54). Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) collected an eighth-inning RBI single, while Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.) and Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) each added a base knock. Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, and also moved into a tie for third all-time with his 36th career sacrifice.
McLarty went seven strong innings in his six start of the season, allowing one run on four hits and striking out nine in a no decision. Ocker tossed the final two innings, working out of a bases loaded jam in the eighth and striking out two to earn his third win of the season.
Matt Oldham went 1-for-4 with an RBI to lead the way for Elon, as Cam Devanney finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Kyle Brnovich struck out eight and did not allow a hit until the seventh inning despite issuing five walks. He surrendered one run in the seventh, and was touched for two runs (one earned) in the eighth to take the loss. Jared Wetherbee pitched a scoreless eighth despite surrendering two hits.
The Cougars and Phoenix will meet in game two of the series tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.