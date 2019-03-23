UPDATE: Cemetery installs prepaid headstone 11 months after woman dies

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) – A Moncks Corner cemetery has now installed a headstone for a woman who died 11 months ago.
Live 5 News previously reported that two families were seeking a resolution after the Plantation Memorial Gardens cemetery failed to install prepaid headstones on their family members’ graves.
Cemetery officials provided Doris Mae Farmer with a proper headstone nearly a year after her death.
Her daughter, Bonnie Smith, said her parents paid for a granite headstone in 2006.
“This is supposed to be a place for remembrance, and it’s just a source of frustration,” Smith said.
In 2014, the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation fined Plantation Memorial Gardens $1,000 for failure to “timely and properly place or replace headstones on the correct gravesites.”
At that time, two estates complained of delayed installation of headstones.
In both of those cases, the complainants said the cemetery then installed incorrect headstones, including one person who said his “father’s gravesite had a headstone with another person’s name on it.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.